Russia ready to make agreements on Ukraine based on situation on ground: Lavrov

MOSCOW – Moscow is ready for talks on Ukraine, which would take the situation on the ground and Russian security interests into account, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS.

“Our position remains the same: we are ready to make agreements provided that the current situation on the ground is taken into account, as well as our position that everyone is well aware of and our security interests, including the need to prevent the creation of a hostile Nazi regime near Russian borders, which is openly declaring the goal to eliminate all things Russian in the areas in Crimea and Novorossiya that Russian people have been exploring and developing for centuries,” he pointed out.

Lavrov stated earlier that the longer Kiev delayed talks with Moscow, the more difficult it would be to reach an agreement. According to him, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s ban on talks with Moscow should be lifted to pave the way for dialogue.

“When those who developed the Minsk Agreements together with Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that they had in fact misled him as they had not planned to implement the accords, they ruined the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” he said

