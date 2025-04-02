Russia launches largest military draft in a decade, calls up 160,000 troops

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia has begun its largest military draft in over a decade, calling up 160,000 men aged 18 to 30 for a year of service. The move came as President Vladimir Putin aims to expand Russia’s armed forces to 1.5 million active troops over the next three years.

Officials said the new conscripts would not be sent to fight in Ukraine, though reports suggest some have already been killed in border clashes. Despite US-led ceasefire efforts, Russia has refused to halt its attacks, with officials blaming Ukrainian drone strikes for continued hostilities.

The draft, which will run till July, is being enforced through traditional call-up letters and online notifications as authorities struggle to replenish troop numbers after heavy losses in Ukraine.