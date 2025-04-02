President Murmu to visit Portugal & Slovakia from 7th April

Staff Reporter

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a four-day state visit to Portugal and Slovakia from 7th of this month. During her visit to Portugal, the President will meet and hold delegation-level talks with her counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. She will also meet the Prime Minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro and the President of the National Assembly Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco.



This visit is taking place after a gap of 27 years. It comes as India and Portugal are celebrating 50 years of re-establishment of diplomatic relations. India and Portugal share historic and friendly bilateral ties which have evolved over the years into a modern, multifaceted, and dynamic partnership, characterised by robust growth and expansion across several areas of cooperation. The visit will provide further impetus and renewed momentum to India’s growing relations with Portugal.



Following this visit, President Murmu will travel to Slovakia from 9th April to 10th of April, at the invitation of President Peter Pellegrini. During this visit, the President will hold bilateral meetings with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico. She will also meet the Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Richard Rasi.



This will be the first visit by the President of India to Slovakia in 29 years. The State Visit by President reflects the importance India attaches to its bilateral relations with Slovakia. It will provide an opportunity to further strengthen and broaden our bilateral ties.



The President will also interact with members of the Indian community during these visits.