INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India invites Chile to participate in WAVES 2025

Apr 3, 2025
India has invited Chile to WAVES 2025 to be held in Mumbai from 1st to 4th of May. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan met Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage of Chile, Carolina Arredondo in New Delhi yesterday. Dr Murugan extended an invitation for WAVES 2025 and presented Ms Arredondo with a painting depicting Indian sculptures. Both Ministers discussed avenues to strengthen India-Chile cultural cooperation, enhance collaborations in arts and heritage, and further deepen bilateral ties.
The meeting was also attended by members of the Chilean delegation, including Third Secretary at the Embassy of Chile, Martín Gormaz, along with Under Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Lakshmi Chandra, and Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Ajay Nagabhushan MN.

