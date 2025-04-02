Strong earthquake measuring 6 hits Japan

In Japan, a strong earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale struck Kyushu region today at 7:34 PM (IST). According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometers, with its epicenter recorded at Latitude 31.09 N and Longitude 131.47E. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Japan is known for its frequent earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire. This area is prone to seismic activity, making it important for residents to be prepared. This comes just days after a deadly quake in Myanmar. The quake sent shockwaves through the region, causing concern among residents and officials. Authorities are now assessing the damage and keeping an eye out for any aftershocks. The recent events have heightened awareness and caution among the population.

