Russia is working with US on Ukraine settlement ideas, says Kremlin

WEB DESK

The Kremlin said that the United States and Russia were working on ideas around a possible peace settlement in Ukraine and on building bilateral ties. The statement comes after US President Donald Trump while talking to media said he was angry with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his comments about Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



The Russian President last week criticised the credibility of President Zelenskyy, suggesting that an interim government in Ukraine under the support of the UN could replace him. The US President said he will put secondary tariffs on all oil coming out of Russia if he thinks Moscow is to blame for failing to reach a ceasefire.



Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine continues with Russia carrying out strikes in Kharkiv for a second night, and Ukraine aiming drones at Russia.



In another development, the Swedish government today announced a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 1.2 billion pounds. It is the biggest military aid package till date from the Nordic country. Talking to reporters, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said, Sweden wants to send the message that it is both intensifying its support and increasing its strength and scope. In a post on a social media platform, Mr Jonson said, the package includes support for Ukraine’s air defence, artillery, satellite communications and maritime capacity. He added that an export guarantee will be introduced for defence exports so that more companies can support Ukraine by providing requested.