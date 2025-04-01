India-Chile agree to cooperate in Disaster Management & Cultural Exchange

India and Chile today exchanged agreements for cooperation in Disaster Management and Cultural Exchange. Both sides also exchanged Letters of Intent on Antarctica cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with the President of Chile Gabriel Boric Font in New Delhi, covering the full spectrum of India-Chile relations. Mr Modi also hosted a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary.



In his press statement, Mr Modi said that Chile is an important friend and partner for India in Latin America and said, India see Chile as the gateway to Antarctica. He said, in today’s discussions both leaders identified several new initiatives to enhance cooperation in the coming decade. The Prime Minister said both sides have instructed their teams to begin discussions on a mutually beneficial Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. The Prime Minister also pointed out that the partnership in critical minerals will be strengthened, and efforts will be made to establish resilient supply and value chains. Additionally, he stated that both nations will cooperate to ensure food security by leveraging each other’s capabilities in the agriculture sector.Prime Minister Modi expressed India’s readiness to share its positive experience with Chile in areas such as digital public infrastructure, renewable energy, railways, space, and other sectors.



The Prime Minister welcomed the agreement reached today on the Letter of Intent between the two sides to enhance cooperation in this important area. He said, it is a matter of great joy that the people of Chile have adopted Yoga as a healthy lifestyle. Mr Modi said that declaring 4th November as National Yoga Day in Chile is inspiring for all. He said both sides also discussed increasing cooperation in Ayurveda and traditional medicine in Chile.



Chilean President Mr Boric said both leaders talked about health and the desire to establish Chile as a trusted partner for sustainable technology and innovation, where there are many linkages and potential to develop with India. He said that Chile has the virtue of being a serious and respected country internationally, aiming to attract better investments. The President said, this visit has been marked by cultural exchange and both sides working together to bring the potent audiovisual industry of India to his country through the ‘Shoot in Chile’ program. Mr Boric said they also discussed the tremendous importance of what India has done with its Bollywood presence.



Mr Boric said that Chile considers Antarctica as one of its most important issues. He said that Chile serves as a gateway to Antarctica and invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Antarctica. The President of Chile said, both sides have signed a cooperation deal in the area of exploration, covering major areas where they can work together with India regarding Antarctica.



Earlier today, Mr Boric paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his samadhi in Rajghat. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar also called on President Boric and appreciated his commitment to strengthening India- Chile cooperation. Dr. Jaishankar expressed confidence that the Chilean President’s discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today would foster new partnerships and enhance bilateral engagement. The President of Chile will also meet with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening who will host a banquet in his honour.



The President of Chile arrived in New Delhi today on a five-day visit to India. The visiting dignitary is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, Members of Parliament, business associations and prominent Chileans involved in the India-Chile cultural connection. This is President Boric’s first visit to India as President.



President Boric will also visit Agra, Mumbai, and Bengaluru before returning to Chile on the 5th of April. In Mumbai and Bengaluru, he will meet the political leadership, business and industry representatives, startups, innovators and tech leaders.