FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2022 04:59:13      انڈین آواز

Rupee Recovers After RBI Intervenes

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The rupee recovered after breaching the key 80 per dollar mark for the first time ever on Tuesday and stalled seven straight sessions of losses.

WEB DESK

The rupee recovered after breaching the key 80 per dollar mark for the first time ever on Tuesday and hit seven straight intra-day record lows for the seventh straight session.

Bloomberg reported the rupee was last at 79.9487, after trading in the range of a high of 79.8675 and a low of 80.0600 against the greenback during the session on Tuesday.

That marks the first time the rupee has crossed the 80 a dollar mark, a new all-time low.

Rupee gained 2 paise to close provisionally at 79.96 against the US dollar from the previous close of 79.98.

Reuters reported that the Reserve Bank of India intervened in the currency market to help the rupee steady slightly after it weakened to 80.05 per dollar, notching a record low for a seventh session.

“The rupee is going to weaken further; that is a given. But how soon and how much will depend on the RBI,” a senior trader at a private bank told Reuters.

A recovery in domestic shares also favoured the Indian currency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Narinder Batra resigns from IOA, FIH and IOC as CBI files corruption cases against him

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi As CBI filed corruption cases against him ,Narinder Batra on Monday formally ...

ODI: India beat England by 5 wickets, clinch series 2-1

AMN Cricket, a blistering century by Rishabh Pant with Hardik Pandya's fifty guided team India to a five-wi ...

 PGTI announces strong line-up of events with 11-crore prize money 

H S BEDI New Delhi,17 July : TATA Steel PGTI has announced a strong line-up of 14 events between Augu ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart