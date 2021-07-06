Rs. 92,849 crore gross GST revenue collected in June’ 202

Vinit Wahi

New Delhi, July 6. The gross GST revenue collected this June is Rs. 92,849 crore of which CGST is Rs.16,424 crore, SGST is Rs. 20,397, IGST is Rs. 49,079 crore (including Rs.25,762 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs. 6,949 crore (including Rs. 809 crore collected on import of goods).These figure includes GST collection from domestic transactions between 5thJune to 5th July’2021 since taxpayers were given various relief measures in the form of waiver/reduction in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days for the return filing month June’21 for the taxpayers with the aggregate turnover upto Rs. 5 crore in the wake of covid pandemic second wave.

During this month the government has settled Rs. 19,286 crore to CGST and Rs. 16,939 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

The revenues for the month of June 2021 are 2% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

GST collection after posting above Rs. 1 lakh crore mark for eight months in a row, the collection in June’2021 dropped below Rs. 1 lakh crore. The GST collection for June’2021 is related to the business transactions made during May’2021.