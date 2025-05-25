RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Expels Son Tej Pratap from Party For 6 Years

AMN

In an interesting political development in Bihar, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad today expelled his elder son and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav for six years from the party.

Mr. Prasad announced his decision on social media after a controversial social media post of Tej Pratap Yadav’s alleged female friend went viral.

The RJD President said Tej Pratap Yadav’s conduct is against the values of the family and principles of the party.

Mr. Prasad announced to distance Tej Pratap Yadav from both the party and the family.

Lalu Prasad’s younger son and leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejaswi Prasad Yadav endorsed his father’s decision.

Talking to the media in Patna, Mr. Yadav said personally he supports maintaining public dignity and responsible conduct in public life.