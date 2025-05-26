PM Modi launches multiple development projects in Gujarat

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Operation Sindoor is not just a military action, but an expression of Indian values and emotions. Today, 1.4 billion Indians are united and working tirelessly to make the country a Viksit Bharat.

Addressing a rally in Dahod, Gujarat, he said that the present time demands that everything needed for the country’s progress should be made within India. The Prime Minister said that today, modern vehicles are running in the country, and one big reason for this is the new technology and the young workforce that our country has developed.

The Prime Minister said, the time demands that everything required to make India a developed nation is built within the country, and India is moving forward in the world of manufacturing. He said, whether it is producing goods for domestic needs or exporting products made in India to various countries around the world, this growth is continuous.

The Prime Minister said, whether it’s England, Saudi Arabia, France, or many other countries, the trains running there have parts made in India. In Mexico, Spain, Germany, Italy, and other countries, large railway equipment and components are manufactured in India and exported. Our various industries, MSMEs, and small-scale industries are doing amazing work by producing many high-quality parts that are now reaching global markets. Mr. Modi also noted that today is May 26, and on the same date in 2014, he took the oath as the Prime Minister for the first time. He said, first, the people of Gujarat blessed me, then crores of Indians blessed me.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around 24,000 crore rupees. Apart from this, Mr Modi has also inaugurated various development projects of the Gujarat Government related to rail and other sectors. These include, Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad & Express train between Valsad and Dahod stations.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held a roadshow in Vadodara ahead of inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for various developmental projects in Gujarat. A large number of people thronged both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of Mr. Modi. They also showered flower petals on him during the roadshow. Later, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod. This plant will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and export. Mr. Modi also flagged off the first electric locomotive manufactured at the plant. The locomotives will help in increasing the freight loading capacity of Indian Railways. These locomotives will be equipped with regenerative braking systems and are being designed to reduce energy consumption, which contributes to environmental sustainability.