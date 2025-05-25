Indian Parliamentary Delegation Led by Shashi Tharoor Reaches Guyana

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor today arrived in Guyana. Upon their arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, the delegation was given a warm welcome. The delegation reached Guyana to convey India’s unequivocal message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

The High Commission of India in Guyana in a social media post said that India is resolute and stands united in its fight against terrorism.

Besides, another all-party delegation led by NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule held an interaction with editorial team of leading newspapers of Qatar – Al Sharq and Peninsula.

During the interaction the delegation conveyed India’s perspectives on developments following Pahalgam terror attack its policy to counter cross-border terrorism. The delegation also visited the Middle East Council for Global Affairs and held discussion on India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

All-Party Delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, will be visiting Kuwait from tomorrow to the 27th of May as part of a diplomatic outreach aimed at projecting India’s united and unwavering stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.