Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Indian Parliamentary Delegation Led by Shashi Tharoor Reaches Guyana

May 25, 2025
Indian Parliamentary Delegation Led by Shashi Tharoor Reaches Guyana

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor today arrived in Guyana. Upon their arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, the delegation was given a warm welcome. The delegation reached Guyana to convey India’s unequivocal message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

The High Commission of India in Guyana in a social media post said that India is resolute and stands united in its fight against terrorism.

Besides, another all-party delegation led by NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule held an interaction with editorial team of leading newspapers of Qatar – Al Sharq and Peninsula.

During the interaction the delegation conveyed India’s perspectives on developments following Pahalgam terror attack its policy to counter cross-border terrorism. The delegation also visited the Middle East Council for Global Affairs and held discussion on India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

All-Party Delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, will be visiting Kuwait from tomorrow to the 27th of May as part of a diplomatic outreach aimed at projecting India’s united and unwavering stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

CBI Brings Proclaimed Offender Angad Singh Chandhok Back to Delhi from USA

May 24, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

All-party delegations to Russia, UAE, Bahrain and Japan put forth India’s strong message against terrorism

May 24, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

CEC Gyanesh Kumar inaugurates National Conference of Counsels representing ECI

May 24, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Rising North East Investors Summit Attracts Rs 4 Lakh Crore Investment Proposals

25 May 2025 11:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS

NDA Synonymous with Progress, Welfare Through People-Centric Policies: Amit Shah

25 May 2025 11:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

ED Raids Jaypee Group Premises in Money Laundering Probe, Seizes Rs 1.7 Crore

25 May 2025 11:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Indian Parliamentary Delegation Led by Shashi Tharoor Reaches Guyana

25 May 2025 11:26 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!