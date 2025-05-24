Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

CBI Brings Proclaimed Offender Angad Singh Chandhok Back to Delhi from USA

May 24, 2025
CBI Brings Proclaimed Offender Angad Singh Chandhok Back to Delhi from USA

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has succeeded in returning a Proclaimed offender, Angad Singh Chandhok to New Delhi from the USA. He was wanted by CBI in a bank fraud case registered in the year 2014 on the allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery. The Accused along with his family members fled from the country in 2016 to escape from the legal proceedings. They were declared Proclaimed Offenders and open-ended arrest warrants were issued against them by the court.


The person arrived at IGI airport, New Delhi from USA on 23rd of May and was detained by CBI. After legal compliances, the accused was arrested and produced before the concerned Court, from where he was sent to the judicial custody.


Earlier, CBI got issued a Red Notice against the person from INTERPOL in the year 2017 and was circulated to all the law enforcement agencies globally for tracking of the wanted criminal and followed up through INTERPOL channels regularly. On the strength of the Red Notice, the person was deported from the USA to Delhi. 

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

High-level committee probing  AI plane crash holds first meeting

Jun 17, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah asks State Relief Commissioners to prepare Disaster Management Plan for each district

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Cyprus to develop roadmap for future partnership says PM Modi in Nicosia

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!