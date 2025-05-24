CBI Brings Proclaimed Offender Angad Singh Chandhok Back to Delhi from USA

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has succeeded in returning a Proclaimed offender, Angad Singh Chandhok to New Delhi from the USA. He was wanted by CBI in a bank fraud case registered in the year 2014 on the allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery. The Accused along with his family members fled from the country in 2016 to escape from the legal proceedings. They were declared Proclaimed Offenders and open-ended arrest warrants were issued against them by the court.



The person arrived at IGI airport, New Delhi from USA on 23rd of May and was detained by CBI. After legal compliances, the accused was arrested and produced before the concerned Court, from where he was sent to the judicial custody.



Earlier, CBI got issued a Red Notice against the person from INTERPOL in the year 2017 and was circulated to all the law enforcement agencies globally for tracking of the wanted criminal and followed up through INTERPOL channels regularly. On the strength of the Red Notice, the person was deported from the USA to Delhi.