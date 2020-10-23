Riots cannot be controlled without making district admin accountable: Maulana Arshad Madani

We will fight for justice for all innocents, says Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Chief after bail granted to 6 more persons in Delhi riots case

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The President of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani has said that communal riots could not be controlled in the country without making district administration accountable for them.

“Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, for the last seventy years, has been demanding for a strict law against violence, atrocities and riots based on religion in which the district administration should be held accountable”, said Maulana Madani

He however said that the situation in the country is depressing and dangerous, but “we do not need to be disappointed because despite all the conspiracies, the majority of the country is against sectarianism”.

Expressing satisfaction over the acceptance of bail petitions of ‘innocent’ people in the Delhi riots case, he said that it was not our intention to release them on bail only but we want justice for those who were forcibly imprisoned in the riots and they should be released with dignity.

It may be recalled that the bail petitions of the Muslim accused in the Delhi riots are being approved due to the efforts of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. In last two days, the Karkarduma Session Court has granted conditional bail to accused Shadab Ahmed, Rashid Saifi, Shah Alam and Mohammad Abid in FIR No. 117/20 (Dayalpur Police Station) and Arshad Qayyum, Shah Alam in FIR No. 98/93/2020. So far, 16 bail petitions have been accepted by the Delhi High Court and Sessions Court through the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is fighting the cases of hundreds of Muslims accused in Delhi riots. And on the special directive of the President of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, Maulana Arshad Madani, legal efforts are being made from the Session Court to the Delhi High Court for the release of the accused on bail. Accused Shadab Ahmed, Rashid Saifi, Shah Alam and Mohammad Abid were ordered to be released on bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 by Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav.

The public prosecutor vehemently opposed the release of the accused on bail and told the court that the release of the accused on bail could disrupt the peace process but the court agreed with the arguments of the defense lawyers and granted bail to the accused.

From Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, Advocate Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Chauhan and his assistant Advocate Dinesh appeared for the accused, and told the court that four charge sheets had been filed by the police in the case and there was no direct evidence against the accused so they should be released on bail.

The case was filed against them under Sections 147,148,149,436,427 of the Indian Penal Code, and section 3,4 of the PDPP Act, and the accused have been lodged in jail for more than three months.

Maulana Syed Arshad Madani said that all the facts about the Delhi riots have come to light in some of the leading newspapers, how the conspiracy was hatched, who was involved in it and how the riots were planned to target and destroy the followers of a particular religion and community.