Retail food inflation declines to 3.41% in December 2020 in comparison to 11.73% in April 2020

The Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry said that retail food inflation has declined in the country. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha today, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal said that retail food inflation has declined to 3.41 per cent in December 2020 in comparison to 11.73 per cent in April 2020 as per Consumer Food Price Index.

In another reply, Mr. Goyal said, the government has also approved an action plan for construction of steel silos in the country for a capacity of 100 lakh metric tonnes in PPP mode for modernizing storage infrastructure and improving shelf-life of stored foodgrains. He added that steel silos of 8.25 lakh metric tonnes capacity have been created in the country.