Restrictions on sugar exports come into effect

A R DAS

The government’s sugar exports ban has come into effect starting today. It will continue till the end of the festive season in October. India is the largest producer of sugar in the world but also consumes most of the sweetener it produces.

Last week, the Government has decided to put a cap on sugar exports to ensure domestic availability. Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said, India’s exports have reached a record high in this season and now domestic availability has to be ensured during October – November as consumption increases in the festive season.

He said, the decision has been taken in view of the global situation which may trigger the demand for sugar