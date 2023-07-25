इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jul 2023 06:34:23      انڈین آواز
Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years old Byculla station to its original architectural glory

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav met Ms Shaina NC and congratulated her team and Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years old Byculla station to its original architectural glory and winning the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award of Merit for Heritage Restoration & Conservation.

In July 2019 a huge project to restore the ancient heritage architecture of Byculla railway station, one of India’s oldest stations began. This project had been initiated in coordination with Railways by Shaina NC Trustee, I Love Mumbai, in loving memory of her father Ex-Sheriff of Mumbai and Founder of I Love Mumbai and Giants International, late Padmashree Nana Chudasama with the support of Bajaj Trust Groups, and Abha Narain Lambah Associates, as their CSR initiative.

Minal Bajaj and Niraj Bajaj of Bajaj Group and Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation funded this huge restoration project of over four crore rupees.

Heritage Conservation Architect Abha Narain Lambah graciously consented to do the project pro bono as their CSR initiative in honor of the city of Mumba

The restoration project began in July 2019, and the entire planning and execution was completed on April 29 last year. Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve inaugurated the restored station building. On 25th July 2023, Byculla station stands proudly as a symbol of history and heritage and at the same time a station with the most modern amenities.

