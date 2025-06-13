Respected, Yet Rejected: The Emotional Reality of India’s Seniors

India is a country where family is sacred, yet generational bridges are fraying. The INBO report is both a mirror and a map—reflecting the silent distance and offering a path to reconnect the generations.

ANDALIB AKHTER / New Delhi

On the eve of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (June 15), a ground-breaking new report by HelpAge India titled ‘India Intergenerational Bonds – INBO’ has brought to light a revealing portrait of urban India’s evolving family dynamics. The report doesn’t just study numbers—it captures the emotional heartbeat of a society where generations live under one roof, yet often in separate emotional worlds.

Unveiled at the India International Centre, the national study covers 10 major cities, both metro and non-metro—ranging from Mumbai and Delhi to Kanpur and Madurai—and includes 5798 respondents, of which 70% were youth (18–30 years) and 30% elders (60+). It explores how India’s youth and senior citizens perceive, interact, and emotionally connect with each other in today’s urban landscape.

What the Study Found: A Tale of Connection and Contradiction

On the surface, all seems well—86% of elders feel respected by younger generations. But dig deeper, and a quiet disconnect emerges. Many elders confess to feeling unheard and emotionally distant, expressing frustration with lines like: “We’re told the plan, not asked.” It’s a sentiment that reveals a significant gap between perception and practice.

“Are we truly listening to our elders—or just assuming we are?” asks Rohit Prasad, CEO of HelpAge India. “With India poised to become both the youngest and one of the most aged nations, we must unlock the intergenerational dividend by promoting shared purpose between young and old.”

India’s demographic data backs the urgency. As of 2025, 12% of the population is over 60, a number expected to grow to 19% by 2050. Meanwhile, over 365 million youth between 15–29 form the country’s energetic backbone.

Youth Perceptions: A Mixed Bag of Empathy and Stereotypes

The youth view elders as “lonely” (56%), “dependent” (48%), yet also “wise” (51%) and “respected” (43%). The emotional complexity is evident: while multigenerational households foster strong bonds, those living apart surprisingly hold more positive views about ageing, challenging common assumptions.

“Youth today aren’t indifferent—they’re willing to help, learn, and connect,” says Anupama Datta, Policy & Research Lead at HelpAge. “They want universities to teach them about ageing. They want to assist elders with digital literacy and errands. The will is there—we need to empower it.”

Media’s Role: Mirror or Moulder?

A striking 80% of youth admit their view of elders is shaped by media—which often portrays seniors as wise mentors, but also comic relief or helpless dependents. This dual image has a lasting impact.

Recognizing this, HelpAge India is doubling down on its #GenerationsTogether initiative, using digital tools, volunteering platforms, and education to foster age-inclusive engagement.

“We’re working with media, industry, and academia to build a positive, nuanced image of ageing,” adds Prateep Chakraborty, COO, HelpAge India. “Let’s move from pity to partnership.”

Key highlights of the report:

In non-metro cities, youth and elders report stronger traditional values and intergenerational bonds , but also greater fears about aging and wider perceived generation gaps .

, but also and wider . In terms of proximity to elders, a notable difference in score , is seen between metro city youth (62.52) and those in non-metro cities (65.18), with the latter showing stronger expressions of respect, possibly due to more traditional or community-oriented value systems.

, is seen between metro city youth (62.52) and those in non-metro cities (65.18), with the latter showing stronger expressions of respect, possibly due to more traditional or community-oriented value systems. The overall ‘Value and Respect’ score among youth is 63.59 (out of 100) , reflecting a broadly positive outlook on older adults and their societal role. Youth in non-metros score higher (65.18) than metro counterparts (62.52) , indicating deeper respect, likely linked to community-oriented values.

, reflecting a broadly positive outlook on older adults and their societal role. Youth in , indicating deeper respect, likely linked to community-oriented values. Youth mostly interact with grandparents (49%) and parents (45%) , while elders connect primarily with sons (50%) and grandsons (40%) , underscoring the family’s central role.

, while elders connect primarily with , underscoring the family’s central role. Although 88% of intergenerational communication is face-to-face , the digital divide persists . While 71% of elders use basic phones , only 41% have smartphones . Just 13% use the internet or social media , and only 5% access services like online banking or health apps. Notably, 14% of elders use no digital tools .

, the . While , only . Just , and access services like online banking or health apps. Notably, . Barriers to digital adoption include 66% of elders finding technology confusing and 51% fearing errors . Youth serve as key enablers, with 54% of children and 52% of grandchildren acting as digital guides. Yet, youth perceive elders as disinterested (78%) or forgetful (66%) , while elders cite youth’s lack of patience (71%) and fast explanations (49%) .

and . Youth serve as key enablers, with acting as digital guides. Yet, youth perceive elders as , while elders cite youth’s . Both groups agree that youths’ busy schedules hinder interaction ( elders: 76%, youth: 74% ). Youth (25%) feel more judged & scrutinized during interactions than elders (22%). A “ generation gap ” is acknowledged by both ( youth: 51%, elders: 45% ).

hinder interaction ( ). Youth (25%) feel more judged & scrutinized during interactions than elders (22%). A “ ” is acknowledged by both ( ). Disparities exist in perceived support: elders report high youth assistance with ATM withdrawals (55%) and health insurance (40%) , while youth underreport their contributions ( 23% and 18%, respectively ). While 29% of youth claim they offer no financial support, only 6% of elders say they receive none.

, while youth underreport their contributions ( ). While claim they offer no financial support, only say they receive none. On health, there’s strong mutual support: 81% of elders and 82% of youth believe youth should accompany elders to doctors, and 65% from both sides support help with medication and home care.

believe youth should accompany elders to doctors, and from both sides support help with medication and home care. Both generations share similar fears for old age: loneliness (youth: 69%, elders: 68%) , poor health (67% vs. 61%) , and financial insecurity (62% vs. 58%) . They agree that financial security (elders: 70%, youth: 72%) and good physical and mental health are key to a fulfilling old age.

, , and . They agree that and are key to a fulfilling old age. The desire to live with family remains strong: 88% of youth expect to live with family when old, and 83% of elders currently do or plan to — reinforcing the enduring importance of family-based living.

Recommendations by HelpAge India:

Digital inclusion through Youth-Led programmes, creating opportunities for connection, bonding & learning between generations, where tech-savvy youth are paired with elders for digital literacy support. Corporates to play a role in organizing training intergenerational workshops, giving digital devices and encouraging their teams to develop elder friendly features in digital devices and apps.

Schools based intervention – Include ‘Age Sensitization’ programmes or curriculum in schools, so the foundation for an age friendly & age inclusive society is set early in life, fostering empathy and age-respect. Government should consider creating a National Intergenerational Engagement Mission for the purpose.

Intergenerational care – encourage youth-based community care programmes, and the immensely critical role in enabling and facilitating care system and networks for elders. Elder Care Centres in urban and rural areas with youth volunteers. Under its CSR program, corporate to encourage and incentivise young employees to participate in such activities as volunteers and support informal caregivers via HR policies.

Sensitization awareness drives & campaigns using popular media, to transform mindsets towards being more age sensitive, caring towards elderly and as importantly valuing potential seniors have in productively contributing and co-creating. A public Awareness Campaigns Against Ageism would be very useful