Air India diverts 16 international flights amid Israel-Iran tensions

Jun 13, 2025

In view of evolving airspace conditions after Israel launched unprecedented strikes on Iran last night, Air India has diverted and returned its sixteen international flights to their origins. In a social media post, Air India informed that alternative arrangements, including accommodation, are being arranged to fly passengers to their destinations.

It is also providing refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to the passengers travelling in these flights. The affected flights include the ones to and from London and New York that are bound for Mumbai and Delhi. Passengers are advised to check the latest status of their flights on Air India’s website.

Respected, Yet Rejected: The Emotional Reality of India’s Seniors

Jun 13, 2025
Bodies of plane crash being handed over to relatives after post-mortem

Jun 13, 2025
PM Modi visits Ahmedabad crash site, holds review meeting with top officials

Jun 13, 2025

बुढ़ापा बोझ नहीं, अनुभव की पूंजी है—कब समझेगा समाज?

13 June 2025 7:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Respected, Yet Rejected: The Emotional Reality of India’s Seniors

13 June 2025 6:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Market: ग्लोबल अनिश्चितता से डगमगाए शेयर बाजार; सोना-चांदी चमके

13 June 2025 5:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Final Trade June 13: Sensex Drops 573 Pts as Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on Markets

13 June 2025 5:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
