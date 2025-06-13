Air India diverts 16 international flights amid Israel-Iran tensions

In view of evolving airspace conditions after Israel launched unprecedented strikes on Iran last night, Air India has diverted and returned its sixteen international flights to their origins. In a social media post, Air India informed that alternative arrangements, including accommodation, are being arranged to fly passengers to their destinations.

It is also providing refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to the passengers travelling in these flights. The affected flights include the ones to and from London and New York that are bound for Mumbai and Delhi. Passengers are advised to check the latest status of their flights on Air India’s website.