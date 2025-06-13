Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bodies of plane crash being handed over to relatives after post-mortem

Jun 13, 2025

PM Modi held a review meeting in Ahmedabad. He also met family members of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who lost his life in this tragedy. Our correspondent reports that the identified bodies from the plane crash are being handed over to relatives after the post-mortem. So far, six bodies have been handed over to the family members.

Jaishankar assures support to UK, Portugal, Canada after Ahmedabad plane crash

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said that he is in touch with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Foreign Minister of Portugal Paulo Rangel and Foreign Minister of Canada Anita Anand regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash. Dr Jaishankar expressed profound condolences and offered full support in this hour of grief. Fifty-three British Nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian National had also lost their lives in the plane crash in Ahmedabad yesterday, which claimed 241 lives.

