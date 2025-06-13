PM Modi visits Ahmedabad crash site, holds review meeting with top officials

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Gujarat this morning and met those injured in the Air India plane crash, which claimed the lives of 241 people. Later, in a social media post, the Prime Minister said the country is devastated by the air tragedy in Ahmedabad.

He said, the loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heartbreaking manner is beyond words. He extended condolences to the bereaved families. Mr Modi said, the government understands their pain and also knows that the void left behind will be felt for years to come. The Prime Minister also met the lone survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who is a British national of Indian origin, and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Later, Mr Ramesh shared the devastating experience he went through and how he survived.

Mr Modi also visited the plane crash site and said the scene of devastation is saddening. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said he met officials and teams working tirelessly in the aftermath. Mr Modi said his thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy.

Later, Mr Modi held a review meeting in Ahmedabad. He is also a family member of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who lost his life in this tragedy. Our correspondent reports that the identified bodies from the plane crash are being handed over to relatives after the post-mortem. So far, six bodies have been handed over to the family members.

The deadly Boeing 787-8 crashed yesterday, claiming the lives of 241 people, including 12 crew members onboard. The aircraft, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, plunged into a residential complex near B J Medical College immediately after take-off from the airport.