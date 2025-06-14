DGCA directs Air India to carry out additional safety inspections on Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft

AMN

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has directed Air India to carry out additional safety inspections on Boeing 787/8/9 aircraft equipped with Genx engines as a preventive measure following the Aircraft crash in Ahmedabad.

The DGCA said that inspection should be carried out with immediate effect in coordination with its concerned regional offices. In a statement, the DGCA said that inspection of fuel parameter monitoring, electronic engine control system test, engine fuel-driven actuator operational test and review of takeoff parameters should be one-time checked before departure of the flight. It also emphasised for introduction of flight control inspection in transit inspection till further notice. The DGCA also issued directions to carry out power assurance checks within two weeks and closure of maintenance action based upon the review of repetitive snags during the last 15 days on Boeing 787-8/9 aircrafts at the earliest. It said that the report of the mentioned checks is to be submitted to DGCA for review.