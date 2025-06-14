 Jaishankar, French Foreign Minister hold talks in Marseille

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Marseille yesterday . In the talks, Dr Jaishankar welcomed France’s strong condemnation of terrorism and India’s right to defend itself. Both Ministers held productive discussions on bilateral cooperation, including in trade, defence, clean energy, IMEC, culture and people-to-people ties.

In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said they explored new opportunities in technology, AI, cyber and space domains ahead of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. He said the many convergences between India and France showcase the trust and strength of the enduring Strategic Partnership.