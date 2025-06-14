PM Modi’s to visit Cyprus, Canada & Croatia to Deepen India’s Global Footprint

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday embarks on a significant three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia, marking his first overseas visit since India’s Operation Sindoor, the precise and strategic counter-terror response to the April 22nd terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister’s tour will begin with Cyprus, where he will be on an official visit from 15th to 16th June, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island nation in over two decades — the last being by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002. The visit is expected to reaffirm the shared commitment of both countries to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance India’s engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union.

During the visit, the two sides will review ongoing cooperation and explore new avenues in trade, maritime collaboration, and cultural exchange.

Cyprus has consistently supported India’s global aspirations — backing its bid for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council, membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group, and aligning with India’s position on cross-border terrorism. In April, Cyprus unequivocally condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed its support for India’s stance on terrorism at international forums.

Beyond bilateral ties, the visit signals India’s firm backing for the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus, which continues to face territorial challenges due to the Turkish occupation of northern Cyprus. India has consistently endorsed the solution of Cyprus issue based on UN resolutions demanding the withdrawal of foreign forces and rejecting the legitimacy of the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.India supports a bi-zonal bi-communal federation based on UN Resolutions as a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Following Cyprus, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Canada to attend the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. India has been a regular invitee to the G7— a reflection of its rising stature in global economic and geopolitical affairs. This will be Mr. Modi’s sixth consecutive appearance at the G7 Summit. He will exchange views with leaders of G7 countries, invited outreach nations, and heads of international organisations on key global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, with a special focus on the AI-energy nexus and quantum technologies. Several bilateral meetings are also expected on the sidelines of the summit.

This year’s invitation came from newly appointed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, amid an attempt to repair diplomatic relations that had deteriorated under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The final leg of the Prime Minister’s journey will be Croatia, where he will arrive on June 18th, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country. The visit represents a major milestone in India-Croatia relations and underscores India’s commitment to strengthening its ties with members of the European Union.

India and Croatia have growing commercial ties. Croatia is also considered a potential partner in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) due to its well-developed Adriatic ports and EU connectivity.

The visit is also symbolic of long-standing cultural connections. The University of Zagreb is a historic centre for Indology, and Croatia has seen increasing Indian cultural influence, particularly through ISKCON and shared values.

Prime Minister Modi’s three-nation tour is expected to bolster India’s strategic, economic, and cultural outreach. This tour reflects India’s expanding global footprint and its sustained efforts to deepen strategic partnerships across regions.