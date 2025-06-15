NEET UG 2025 Scam: CBI Custody of Two Accused Extended Till June 16

The Special CBI Court in Mumbai has extended the police custody of two individuals until June 16th, in connection with a scam involving alleged manipulation of NEET UG 2025 scores. The duo, who were initially remanded until June 13th after their arrests earlier this week, were apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly deceiving aspiring NEET candidates and their families. They are accused of promising to alter examination scores in exchange for significant sums of money.

A case was registered on June 9th, following allegations that the accused falsely claimed to have connections with officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA). They allegedly assured low-scoring candidates that they could increase their marks for hefty payments. The accused demanded 90 lakh rupees per candidate, negotiating the amount down to 87.5 lakh rupees. Investigations revealed that meetings with parents took place in a hotel in Parel, Mumbai, where the accused falsely claimed they could influence NTA officials and provide inflated scores six hours before the official results were released.

Further inquiries uncovered links to a co-accused running an admission consultancy in Navi Mumbai, as well as another associate operating a similar scheme in Pune. Forensic analysis of seized mobile phones revealed incriminating messages, including candidate details, roll numbers, admit cards, OMR sheets, and financial transactions routed through Hawala networks.

The primary accused was arrested in Mumbai on June 9th, and the co-accused was apprehended the following day in Sangli District. Both individuals were presented before the Special CBI Court, which has extended their remand for further investigation. Investigations have not found any evidence of involvement by government officials or NTA personnel in the scam, with the accused misleading parents by falsely claiming connections with NTA officials.