Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

NEET UG 2025 Scam: CBI Custody of Two Accused Extended Till June 16

Jun 15, 2025

The Special CBI Court in Mumbai has extended the police custody of two individuals until June 16th, in connection with a scam involving alleged manipulation of NEET UG 2025 scores. The duo, who were initially remanded until June 13th after their arrests earlier this week, were apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly deceiving aspiring NEET candidates and their families. They are accused of promising to alter examination scores in exchange for significant sums of money.

A case was registered on June 9th, following allegations that the accused falsely claimed to have connections with officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA). They allegedly assured low-scoring candidates that they could increase their marks for hefty payments. The accused demanded 90 lakh rupees per candidate, negotiating the amount down to 87.5 lakh rupees. Investigations revealed that meetings with parents took place in a hotel in Parel, Mumbai, where the accused falsely claimed they could influence NTA officials and provide inflated scores six hours before the official results were released.

Further inquiries uncovered links to a co-accused running an admission consultancy in Navi Mumbai, as well as another associate operating a similar scheme in Pune. Forensic analysis of seized mobile phones revealed incriminating messages, including candidate details, roll numbers, admit cards, OMR sheets, and financial transactions routed through Hawala networks.

The primary accused was arrested in Mumbai on June 9th, and the co-accused was apprehended the following day in Sangli District. Both individuals were presented before the Special CBI Court, which has extended their remand for further investigation. Investigations have not found any evidence of involvement by government officials or NTA personnel in the scam, with the accused misleading parents by falsely claiming connections with NTA officials.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

India Issues Advisory for Nationals in Palestine Amid Escalating Tensions

Jun 15, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi’s to visit Cyprus, Canada & Croatia to Deepen India’s Global Footprint

Jun 14, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

 Jaishankar, French Foreign Minister hold talks in Marseille

Jun 14, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

India Issues Advisory for Nationals in Palestine Amid Escalating Tensions

15 June 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
JOBS/ CAREER

NEET UG 2025 Results Declared; Mahesh Kumar Tops All India Rank

15 June 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

NEET UG 2025 Scam: CBI Custody of Two Accused Extended Till June 16

15 June 2025 12:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

419 New Officers Join Indian Army at IMA Passing Out Parade in Dehradun

15 June 2025 12:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!