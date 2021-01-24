Repeal Agri Laws: Left parties to Govt

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Left parties have demanded that the central government must stop being obstinate and immediately convey to the farmers unions that these agri laws will be repealed in the forthcoming budget session of parliament that is meeting this week.

Already the government has conveyed its willingness to suspend these laws for eighteen months. Acts that are legislated by parliament, signed by the President of India and notified by the Gazette are law of the land. They cannot be suspended. Unless they are repealed, they are enforceable. Hence, the government must be reasonable, repeal these laws, hold discussions regarding agrarian reforms with the farmers and other stakeholders including state governments and then bring proposals before parliament, if any, for their consideration and due deliberations.

The Left parties hail the determination, unity and grit being displayed by lakhs of farmers who are protesting on the borders of Delhi, in the severe cold wave and lakhs more who are protesting in solidarity all across the country in a peaceful manner. Over a hundred farmers have been martyred in this struggle so far. The protest movements are gaining in strength, day by day. We hail their patriotic resolve to hold a ‘tractor parade’ on the Republic Day, in defence of our Secular, Democratic Constitution and the repeal of these laws.

The Left parties reiterate their support and solidarity to this historic struggle of our annadatas.