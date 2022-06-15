Doyen of Urdu literature Gopi Chand Narang is no more

AMN / WEB DESK

Renowned Indian theorist, literary critic and scholar of Urdu passed away today after old age related illness. He was in USA for sometime. 91 year old Gopi Chand Narang breathed his last in US earlier today. His Urdu literary criticism has incorporated theoretical frameworks including stylistics, structuralism, post-structuralism etc.

He had the distinction of being recognized by the Presidents of both India and Pakistan. A writer, literary critic and scholar, Prof. Narang is unique in holding this record. He was awarded the prestigous Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) by the Government of Pakistan and Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri by the Government of India.

His works have brought him several other laurels also, some of which include the Mazzini Gold Medal from Italy, Amir Khusro Award from Chicago, Ghalib Award, the Canadian Academy of Urdu Language and Literature Award, and the European Urdu Writers Society Award. The Sahitya Akademi conferred on him its prestigious Fellowship in 2009. Narang has also authored books in Hindi and English. A strong advocate of Urdu, he rues the fact that this language has been a victim of politicization as he believes that Urdu has its roots in India and is a sister language of Hindi.

His Urdu literary criticism has incorporated a range of modern theoretical frameworks including stylistics, structuralism, post-structuralism and Eastern poetics.

Bibliography

Narang has published more than 60 scholarly and critical books on language, literature, poetics and cultural studies; many have been translated into other Indian languages.

Urdu

Hindustani Qisson Se Makhuz Urdu Masnawiyan (1961)

Imlaa Naama (1974)

Puraanon ki Kahaaniyan (1976)

Anis Shanaasi (1981)

Safar Aashna (1982)

Iqbal Ka Fann (ed. 1983)

Usloobiyat- e-Mir (1985)

Urdu Afsana, Riwayat Aur Masail (ed. 1986)

Saniha-e-Karbala Bataur Sheri Isti’ara (1986)

Amir Khusrau Ka Hindavi Kalaam (1987)

Adbi Tanqeed Aur Usloobiyat (1989)

Qari Asaas Tanqeed (1992)

Sakhtiyat, Pas-Sakhtiyat aur Mashriqui Sheriyat (1993)

Urdu Ghazal aur Hindustani Zehn-o Tahzeeb (2002)

Hindustan ki Tehreek-e-Azadi aur Urdu Shairi (2003)

Taraqqi Pasandi, Jadidiat, Maba’d-e-Jadidiat (2004)

Aniis aur Dabiir (2005)

Jadidiat ke baad (2005)

Urdu ki Nayii Bastiyaan (2006)

Urdu Zaban aur Lisaniyat (2006)

Sajjad Zahiir: Adabi Khidmaat aur Taraqqi Pasand Tehriik (2007)

Firaq Gorakhpuri: Shayar, Naqqad, Daanishvar (2008)

Dekhna Taqreer ki Lazzat (2009)

Fiction Sheriyat (2009)

Khwaja Ahmad Faruqi ke Khutuut Gopi Chand Narang ke Naam (2010)

Kaghaz-e Atish Zadah (2011)

Tapish Nama-e Tamanna (2012)

Aaj ki Kahaniyan (2013)

Ghalib : Ma’ni-Afrini, Jadliyaati Waza’, Shunyata aur Sheriyaat (Ghalib : Meaning, Mind, Dialectical Thought & Poetics) (2013)

Kulliyaat-e Hindavi Amir Khusrau: Ma’e Tashriih o Tajziya Nuskha-e Berlin. (2017)

Mashaher ke Khutoot Gopi Chand Narang Ke Naam. Vol I, Vol II, Vol III, Vol IV (2017)

Imlaa Naama Pakistani Edition. (2021)

English

Karkhandari Dialect of Delhi Urdu (1961)

Urdu Language and Literature: Critical Perspectives (1991)

Readings in Literary Urdu Prose (ed. 1965)

Rajinder Singh Bedi: Selected Short Stories (ed. 1989)

Krishan Chander: Selected Short Stories (ed. 1990)

Balwant Singh: Selected Short Stories (ed. 1996)

Ghalib: Innovative Meaning and the Ingenious Mind. (2017)

Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Thought Structure, Evolutionary Love and Aesthetic Sensibility (2019)

The Urdu Ghazal: A Gift of India’s Composite Culture. (2020)

The Hidden Garden: Mir Taqi Mir (2021)

Hindi

Amir Khusro ka Hindavi Kalam (1987)

Pathakvadi Aalochana (1999)

Urdu Par Khulta Dareecha (2004)

Biswin Shatabdi mein Urdu Sahitya (2005)

Samrachnavad, Uttar-Samrachnavad evam Prachya Kavyashastra (2000)

Urdu Kaise Likhen (2001)

Urdu Ghazal evam Bharatiya Manas V Sanskriti (2016)

Bhartiya Lok Kathaon par Aadharit Urdu Masanaviyan (2016)

Ghalib: Arthvatta, Rachnatamakta evam Shunyata (2020)

Amir Khusrau: Hindvi Lok Kavya Sankalan ( 2021)