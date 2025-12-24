Renowned Litterateur Vinod Kumar Shukla passes away in Raipur

Renowned litterateur and Jnanpith Award awardee Vinod Kumar Shukla passed away in Raipur today. Mr Shukla, who was around eighty-eight years old, had been undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Raipur, for the past few days. He breathed his last at around five this evening.

Vinod Kumar Shukla was recently honoured with the prestigious Jnanpith Award. Vinod Kumar Shukla was born in nineteen thirty-seven in the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. He remained actively engaged in literary writing for over five decades. He was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award for his novel “Deewar Mein Ek Khidki.”

His other notable works include the novel “Naukar Ki Kameez,” the poetry collection “Lagbhag Jai Hind,” and the short story collection “Pedon Par Kamra,” all of which earned him wide recognition. Many of Mr Shukla’s books have been translated into several languages.

Expressing grief over his demise, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that Mr Shukla’s sensitive and meaningful writings will continue to inspire future generations.