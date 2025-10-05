Religious Unity Vital for Nation’s Progress – Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 8:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Continuous Efforts Needed to Address Muslim Issues: Syed Mohammad Noorullah

Tanzeem Fatima / New Delhi

At the annual general meeting of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (Delhi Chapter), speakers emphasized the need for unity, peace, and inclusive development in the country.

National President Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan stated that India’s progress and harmony depend on mutual unity among followers of all religions. “A few elements are trying to create communal discord, but 90% of Indians want peace and brotherhood,” he said. Dr. Khan urged all citizens to participate in each other’s festivals and social programs to strengthen trust and cooperation. He further stressed that Muslim community issues must be resolved within the constitutional and judicial framework without disturbing social harmony. He also appealed for special focus on the education of underprivileged children.

Delhi Chapter President Syed Mohammad Noorullah presented the annual report, highlighting issues related to Waqf properties and assets under the Archaeological Department, revealing key findings obtained through RTI applications.

Senior advocate Firoz Khan Ghazi discussed legal aspects of Waqf and heritage properties, urging early updates on the “Ummeed Portal.” Other speakers, including Tayyab Sahib and Shaheen Kauser, called for stronger educational initiatives and improved social status of women in the community.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Syed Shadab Hussain and a closing prayer by Dr. Abdul Qadir.