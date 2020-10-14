Rebellion brews in Tripura BJP

Sharad Pawar objects the language used by Maha Governor, Writes to PM
By Nitin Mahajan

The Bharatiya Janata Party is facing rebellion in Tripura, with several state MLAs camping in the national capital for the past few days to make their grievances known to the top party leadership.

The disgruntled MLAs from Tripura met Bharatiya Janata Party’s national President JP Nadda and register their grievances on Tuesday.

The MLAs are understood to have apprised the BJP chief regarding the sorry state of affairs in the State government as well as in the party.

The meeting, took place in the evening, went on for more than an hour with national vice president Baijyant Jay Panda and national general secretary Arun Singh in attendance.

Sources stated that though no time frame was given to resolve the issues, Nadda has told them to wait till Bihar Assembly elections are over.

MLAs from the state had made a futile attempt to meet Nadda at the party headquarters on Saturday.

They were refused time citing Nadda’s preoccupation with Bihar Assembly polls as the reason.

Party sources had stated that a section of the Tripura BJP is unhappy with the functioning style of Chief Minister Biplab Deb and wanted to make their concerns known to the central leadership for which they decided to stay in Delhi till they are heard.

BJP had stormed to power in the State after dethroning the communist government of Manik Sarkar in the 2018 State Assembly polls. BJP has 36 MLAs in the 60 member Tripura Assembly.

