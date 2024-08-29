THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Recognizes Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment as SRO-FT

Aug 28, 2024

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued the ‘Framework for Self-Regulatory Organisation(s) in the FinTech Sector’ and invited applications for recognition as a Self-Regulatory Organisation in the FinTech Sector (SRO-FT). The RBI stated that three applications for recognition as SRO-FT have been received, and each application was examined against the relevant requirements under the framework. The RBI has recognized the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) as an SRO-FT. Of the remaining two applications, one has been returned with a provision for resubmission after meeting specific requirements, while the third application is still under examination.

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Qatar Hands Over Guru Granth Sahib Saroops to Indian Embassy

August 29, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Iran Appoints Fatemeh Mohajerani as First Female Government Spokesperson

August 29, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI Issues Advisory on SME Investments

August 28, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Recognizes Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment as SRO-FT

August 28, 2024