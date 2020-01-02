RBI launches App for visually challenged to identify currency notes

AMN

Reserve Bank of India, RBI has launched a mobile app, MANI, Mobile Aided Note Identifier, to help visually challenged people to identify denomination of currency notes.

The app, which is available both on Android and iOS operating systems, was launched by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai yesterday.

RBI said that the visually challenged can identify the denomination of a note by using the application, which can also work offline once it is installed. Through the downloaded app, users can scan the notes using the camera. The audio output will give the result in Hindi and English.