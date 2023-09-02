RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das rated A in Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023

AMN / WEB DESK

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated A in Global Finance’s Central Banker Report Cards 2023. Mr. Das has been placed at the top of the list of three Central Bank Governors, by US-based Global Finance magazine. He is followed by Switzerland’s Thomas J. Jordan and Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Hong.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on being rated A in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023. In a message, Mr Modi said, it is a proud moment for India, reflecting the financial leadership on the global stage. The RBI Governor’s dedication and vision continue to strengthen the nation’s growth trajectory.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman also congratulated RBI Governor Shaktikanta for this. In a social media post, she said that his leadership of country’s central bank has withstood the recent tests and challenges.