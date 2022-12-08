RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das explains RBI’s role in G-20

AMN/ WEB DESK

Post Monetary Policy Press Conference by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was held in Mumbai today. Explaining the RBI’s role in G-20,he said there are two tracks. One is finance and other is Sherpa track.

On finance track Central bank will discuss on digital payments, banking services and at Sherpas track many other issues like claimate change, global warming, community health, technology will be discussed. He further said that, G-20 is an opportunity to India to play on larger role globally.