CAMPUS DEFENCE

Rashtriya Raksha University Sign MoU with DRDO for defence and security

Dec 22, 2025

Staff Reporter

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) have signed an agreement to foster collaboration in the areas of research, education, training, and technology support for defence and internal security.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked by Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Production Coordination and Services Interaction), Dr Chandrika Kaushik, and Vice Chancellor, RRU, Professor Dr Bimal N. Patel, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today.

The MoU aims to strengthen country’s self-reliance in defence and internal security technologies, in line with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the whole-of-nation approach during Amrit Kaal. It reflects a shared commitment to integrating technology, knowledge and operational insight to enhance national security preparedness and reinforce India’s strategic autonomy in internal security.

Under the MoU, both organisations will collaborate on joint research projects, PhD and fellowship programmes and specialised training and capacity-building programmes for security forces. The collaboration will also include studies on emerging operational challenges, technology gap analysis, forecasting of future requirements, and life-cycle management of DRDO-developed systems inducted into the Central Armed Police Forces and other agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

