Ramzan Begins Across India as Moon Sighted;

The holy month of Ramzan began today, as the moon was sighted last evening in many parts of the country. Today will be the first day of fasting of the holy month. Ramzan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar and Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated at the culmination of fasting month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people on the beginning of holy month of Ramzan. In a social media post, Mr. Modi said ‘Ramzan Mubarak’ and expressed hope that this auspicious month will further the spirit of togetherness in society. He also hoped that there will be peace and prosperity everywhere.