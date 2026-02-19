The Indian Awaaz

Five Detained as Search Intensifies for Escaped Gangster in Jammu

Feb 19, 2026

February 19, 2026

At least five suspected persons have been detained for questioning amid an intensified search for a gangster who remained at large after escaping a juvenile home, along with two Pakistani inmates in Jammu. Five people, who were in regular contact with the gangster inside the juvenile home, were detained for questioning. However, both the Pakistani nationals were arrested on Tuesday, within 20 hours of the incident near Ambala railway station in Haryana, while they were heading for Nepal.

Earlier, Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, and two Pakistani citizens attacked police personnel and fled from the juvenile home around on Monday. Two cops were injured in the incident. Singh, who is believed to be the mastermind of the escape, is still at large, and efforts are on to arrest him. Special teams have been fanned out and are conducting raids at various places within and outside Jammu. Six police personnel, including an ASI, were placed under suspension for dereliction of duty in connection with the incident.

