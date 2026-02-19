Huge Drug Bust in Madhya Pradesh, CBN Recovers 52 Kg MD in Indore Operation

Last Updated on February 19, 2026 1:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

In one of the biggest synthetic drug crackdowns ever carried out in Madhya Pradesh, officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) have dismantled a clandestine methamphetamine manufacturing unit in Village Thavalay under Mhow tehsil of Indore district, seizing nearly 52 kilograms of high-quality MD/Methamphetamine, along with large quantities of chemicals and sophisticated equipment.

According to official PRESS NOTE, the three-day operation resulted in the seizure of 43.820 kg of high-grade crystal MD/Methamphetamine, over 260 kg of chemical substances, and modern plant machinery used for illegal drug production. With an earlier recovery included, the total methamphetamine seized in the operation stands at 51.992 kg, making it the largest seizure of its kind by any agency in the state so far.

Bus Interception Leads to Major Breakthrough

The operation began on the night of February 13, 2026, when the CBN’s Neemuch branch received specific intelligence regarding movement of synthetic drugs. Acting swiftly, a CBN team was rushed to Mandsaur, where officers intercepted a bus and conducted a search under provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

During the inspection, one passenger was found carrying a suspicious box and later admitted it contained contraband. Another accomplice seated separately was also identified, and a second box was recovered from beneath his seat. The search led to the recovery of 8.172 kg of high-purity crystal methamphetamine, packed in five polythene packets inside two boxes.

Both accused confessed to transporting the drug consignment and revealed that it had been sourced directly from a clandestine manufacturing laboratory.

Multi-District Teams Trace Lab Near Mhow

Following the interrogation, CBN formed a special team comprising officers from Neemuch, Ujjain, Jaora, and Mandsaur branches to locate the suspected drug unit. The joint teams launched an overnight search operation and successfully identified the premises near Mhow in the early hours of February 14.

Officials said the premises matched the description provided by the accused, including an iron gate and two palm trees at the entrance. However, due to strong chemical fumes and unbearable odour, officers delayed entry because of serious health hazards.

A specialised team equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was later mobilised from Neemuch to carry out the search safely.

Sophisticated Factory-Like Setup Found

Upon entry, CBN officers discovered a fully operational synthetic drug laboratory, fitted with modern machinery and plant installations, indicating large-scale production capacity.

Since dismantling the advanced equipment required technical expertise, assistance was sought from the Government Opium and Alkaloid Works (GOAW), Neemuch. A four-member GOAW team of engineers and chemists arrived on the night of February 15, after which the machinery was dismantled and seized. The proceedings concluded early morning.

Arrests Made, Network Under Probe

The two persons intercepted at BPL Chauraha in Mandsaur have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985. The owner of the premises where the illegal drug lab was operating has also been detained.

CBN officials said further investigation is underway to identify the wider network involved in manufacturing, financing and distribution of synthetic drugs.

CBN Reaffirms Crackdown on Synthetic Drugs

Authorities described the operation as a major success driven by swift intelligence, strong coordination between districts, and technical support from GOAW Neemuch. The CBN reiterated its resolve to combat narcotics and psychotropic substances and intensify action against synthetic drug syndicates operating in India.