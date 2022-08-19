Rajnath Singh inaugurates Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 in Imphal

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 on Thursday at Khuman Lampak Sports Stadium in Imphal. The Durand Cup is being hosted for the first time in the Northeastern city. Mr Singh reached Imphal accompanied Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and witnessed the first-ever Durand Cup match in the North-Eastern state. The match was played between NEROCA FC and TRAU FC. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, and other high-ranking Indian Army Officers also attended the inaugural function of Durand Cup. Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Rajnath Singh said, every sportsperson maintains good discipline and they are like jawans of the country. He also praised Manipur for its sports talent among the youths.

The Chief Minister in his address said, the State Government has been able to host the historic Durand Cup with the support of Indian Armed Forces.

Different cultural troupes and jawans of the Indian Army performed dance and entertainment items in the function. The noted singers Papon and Rewben Mashangva sung the theme song of the tournament.