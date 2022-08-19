FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Aug 2022 10:19:07      انڈین آواز

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 in Imphal

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 on Thursday at Khuman Lampak Sports Stadium in Imphal. The Durand Cup is being hosted for the first time in the Northeastern city. Mr Singh reached Imphal accompanied Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and witnessed the first-ever Durand Cup match in the North-Eastern state. The match was played between NEROCA FC and TRAU FC. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, and other high-ranking Indian Army Officers also attended the inaugural function of Durand Cup. Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Rajnath Singh said, every sportsperson maintains good discipline and they are like jawans of the country. He also praised Manipur for its sports talent among the youths.

The Chief Minister in his address said, the State Government has been able to host the historic Durand Cup with the support of Indian Armed Forces.

Different cultural troupes and jawans of the Indian Army performed dance and entertainment items in the function. The noted singers Papon and Rewben Mashangva sung the theme song of the tournament. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 in Imphal

AMN / WEB DESK Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 on Th ...

Golden boy Achinta Sheuli Celebrates CWG win with KFC

Achinta and his brother were seen enjoying a KFC meal at KFC Park Street After the glorious victory at the ...

Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC win by 3-1 against Goa FC

AMN The opening match of Durand Cup  at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.  Mohammedan SC won by 3- ...

خبرنامہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے چھیترویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم سے خطاب کیا اور کہا کہ حاشیہ پر رہنے والوں کے لیے ہمدردی، بھارت کے لیے انتہائی اہم ہے

AMN / NEW DELHI صدر جمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے ملک کے عوام سے کہا ہے کہ ...

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart