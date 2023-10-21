Rajnath Singh inaugurates first edition of Indian Military Heritage Festival in New Delhi

Staff Reporter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Indian Military Heritage Festival will inspire the youth of the nation as it showcases the unmatched bravery and invaluable role of the Armed Forces in the security of the country in the last few decades. He inaugurated the first edition of Indian Military Heritage Festival in New Delhi on Saturday.

The two-day festival aims to celebrate India’s rich military culture and heritage, through conversations, art, dance, drama, story-telling and exhibitions. The festival seeks to create a benchmark in the domain of public engagement with military history and heritage through interaction while adhering to the goals for developing the Armed Forces in the 21st century. It also provides a platform for discussing various contemporary issues relating to India and the world pertaining to security, strategy and international relations.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the Indian Military Heritage Festival, Mr Singh said it will also make them enthusiastic to know more about the Indian military and their gallant deeds.

During the event, the Raksha Mantri also launched ‘Project Udbhav’, a joint collaboration of Indian Army and United Service Institution of India. The project aims to promote indigenous discourse through exploration and integration of the country’s ancient strategic acumen into contemporary military domain.