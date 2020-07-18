Rajnath Singh in Srinagar, reviews security situation in J&K

WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Srinagar on the second day of his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Mr Singh had a whirlwind tour to forward posts in Leh-Ladakh on Friday and reached Srinagar to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, Mr Singh had been to the forward post at Lukung at Pangong Tso to interact with the troops. He recalled the supreme sacrifice by the forces at Galwan Valley and warned a befitting reply to any misadventure. However, he said that India believes in Peace with neighbours.

In Srinagar, the Defence Minister held a High level Security review Meeting with the Senior Army and Police officers along with J&K lieutenant governor G C Murmu. The Minister appreciated the security forces in cleansing the militancy in the region. Defence Minister was briefed in detail about the situation on the Line of Control.