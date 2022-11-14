Rajnath for judicious use of financial resources to strengthen combat readiness of armed forces

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today urged Defence Accounts Department to ensure judicious use of financial resources through quick and transparent decision-making as it is key to strengthening combat readiness of armed forces.

He was speaking at the Controllers’ Conference organised by Defence Accounts Department in New Delhi. He said there is a need for the Department to initiate a process of reforms within itself related to IT capabilities, financial knowledge and other key areas. Mr. Singh also emphasised strengthening the internal vigilance mechanism.

He stressed the need for timely payment to all the beneficiaries of payment services including soldiers, pensioners and third parties and quick resolution of their problems.