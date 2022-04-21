FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Apr 2022 04:16:08      انڈین آواز

Rajnath asks US companies to carry out joint R&D of defence equipment to achieve ‘Make in India, Make for the World’

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has exhorted US companies to take advantage of the policy initiatives taken by NDA government in India and carry out joint Research and Development, manufacturing and maintenance of defence equipment to achieve the vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.

He was addressing the members of American Chamber of Commerce in India virtually during its 30th Annual General Meeting today. He invited the US companies for co-production, co-development, investment promotion and development of Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facilities in India.

He listed a number of initiatives taken by the Government to facilitate partnerships between major Original Equipment Manufacturers and Indian companies.

The Defence Minister pointed out that US companies have not only been a source of FDI &and employment in India but are also contributing to India’s defence exports, totalling around 2.5 billion dollars to US in the last five years. He said, the participation of US entities in joint R&D and industrial collaboration with Indian public and private sectors will be important for the success of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and further strengthen the US-India relationship.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amardeep Malik  sole leader  after round two of Delhi-NCR Open 

 Harpal Singh Bedi Noida,  20 April: Amardeep Malik, carded  a brilliant five-under 67 ...

Top Pros for Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi,  18 April  top professionals of the country including defendi ...

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in Mumbai

AMN In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore set a victory target of 190 runs before Delhi Capitals at W ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart