Rajasthan celebrates ‘Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas’ in Jaipur 

AMN / JAIPUR

Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas is being celebrated in Jaipur today, with participation from Non-Resident Rajasthanis from across India and abroad.

The event aims to connect NR Rajasthanis with their cultural roots and ensure their contribution to the State’s development. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that Rajasthan is a land of immense opportunities, offering vast potential for trade and industry.

He added that Pravasi Rajasthanis have made a name for themselves across the country and the world, yet they have always remained connected to their roots.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state has abundant mineral reserves, and its rich heritage, culture, and robust infrastructure make Rajasthan truly distinctive. He urged Pravasi Rajasthanis to come forward and invest in the State, assuring them full support from the government.

Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, while addressing the gathering, said that Rajasthan’s ‘D Factor’ sets it apart. The State has Demographic Dividend, Diversity, Dependability, and Devotion.

The event was also addressed by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. Several eminent industrialists from across the country shared their views as well.

During the programme, investment projects worth ₹1 lakh crore were formally launched.