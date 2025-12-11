Bangladesh: NCP announces candidates for 125 constituencies for upcoming poll

NCP Convener Nahid Islam will contest Dhaka-11

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has released its first-phase list of candidates for 125 constituencies ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

The announcement came at a press conference at the party’s temporary Dhaka office at 11am on Wednesday. The list was read out by NCP Member-Secretary Akhtar Hossain.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam will contest Dhaka-11, while Akhtar Hossain will run from Rangpur-4. Other candidates include Nasiruddin Patwari (Dhaka-18), Sarjis Alam (Panchagarh-1), Hasnat Abdullah (Cumilla-4), Tasnim Jara (Dhaka-9), and Abdul Hannan Masud (Noakhali-6).

Before the announcement, Election Steering Committee chief Nasiruddin Patwari said the party was “heading towards a ballot revolution” and urged voters to vote “Yes” in the referendum to be held on election day. “Candidates have been instructed to campaign both for the Shapla Koli symbol and the ‘Yes’ vote,” he said.

Patwari added that two potential nominees, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Mahfuj Alam, had not resigned from their advisory positions in the interim government, preventing the party from commenting further on their candidature.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam told reporters that the list was only the first phase.

“If we receive complaints against any nominee, or if we find someone more qualified, we will make necessary changes,” he said.

He added that the party aims to nominate candidates in all 300 constituencies before engaging in seat-sharing discussions with alliance partners. Explaining the absence of a nominee for Dhaka-10, Nahid said the party has yet to identify a suitable candidate.