India’s Postal network adds 10,170 new offices in 11 years: Scindia

Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Communications and DoNER Jyotiraditya M. Scindia informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the major expansion and modernisation efforts underway at India Post, describing the postal network as a pillar of public service that continues to evolve with the country’s needs.

The Minister said India Post now operates 1.64 lakh post offices, supported by 2.78 lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks across the country. He acknowledged the role of GDS personnel, noting that they work day and night not only to deliver business but to carry “emotion from one human being to another.”

Scindia told the House that the government has placed strong emphasis on strengthening the postal network over the past 11 years. He informed that 4,903 new post offices have been built in Left Wing Extremism–affected states in the last three and a half years. Another 5,746 post offices were sanctioned in unbanked villages, of which 5,657—about 97 percent—are already functional. In all, 10,170 post offices have been added to the national network during this period.

He said ₹405 crore has been invested in the construction and renovation of post office buildings, including 49 heritage structures described as “institutional jewels” of India Post. Scindia noted that while major progress has been made, further financial support will be required to renovate nearly 25,000 remaining buildings owned by the department.

Looking ahead, the Minister said India Post has initiated a comprehensive Business Process Re-engineering exercise to make its services faster and more digitally enabled. The plan aims to modernise the first-mile, middle-mile and last-mile delivery systems to improve service quality for citizens.

He added that India Post is adopting automation and studying global best practices with the goal of emerging as one of the world’s leading logistics carriers. Scindia said the government remains committed to building a modern, technology-driven India Post that strengthens service delivery and meets the expectations of a growing economy.