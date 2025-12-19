Railways to run 138 special trains for Christmas and New Year

Indian Railways will run 138 special trains across nine zones to manage the surge during Christmas and New Year. These trains have been planned, with 650 trips proposed and approved.

The Ministry of Railways, in a statement, said that so far 244 trips have been notified. It added that Western Railway has the highest share with 26 trains, Central Railway is operating 18 trains, while South Central Railway has planned 26 trains, and South East Central Railway is operating 12 trains during this time to meet the festive rush.

The Ministry said that by running these special trains, the Railways is providing additional capacity, comfort, and convenience, helping passengers celebrate Christmas and New Year 2026 without any hassle.