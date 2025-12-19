The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Railways to run 138 special trains for Christmas and New Year

Dec 19, 2025

Indian Railways will run 138 special trains across nine zones to manage the surge during Christmas and New Year. These trains have been planned, with 650 trips proposed and approved.

The Ministry of Railways, in a statement, said that so far 244 trips have been notified. It added that Western Railway has the highest share with 26 trains, Central Railway is operating 18 trains, while South Central Railway has planned 26 trains, and South East Central Railway is operating 12 trains during this time to meet the festive rush.

The Ministry said that by running these special trains, the Railways is providing additional capacity, comfort, and convenience, helping passengers celebrate Christmas and New Year 2026 without any hassle.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi Petrol Pumps Stop Fuel Supply to Vehicles Without Valid PUC Certificates

Dec 18, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

No documents related to Pandit Nehru found missing from PM’s Museum: Union Minister Shekhawat

Dec 17, 2025
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

West Bengal Sports Minister Arup Biswas resigns following Messi event mismanagement

Dec 17, 2025

You missed

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Parliament passes SHANTI Bill, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board to have statutory status

19 December 2025 1:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN JOBS/ CAREER

New job opportunities at various TATA companies

19 December 2025 1:05 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

फिदायीन बनने की ठान चुका आतंकी गिरफ्तार

19 December 2025 1:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: July uprising leader Sharif Osman Hadi dies in Singapore during treatment

19 December 2025 12:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments