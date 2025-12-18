The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi Petrol Pumps Stop Fuel Supply to Vehicles Without Valid PUC Certificates

Dec 18, 2025

AMN

From today, Petrol pumps across Delhi have stopped dispensing fuel to vehicles that do not possess valid Pollution under Control (PUC) certificates. PUCC and compliance are being monitored through camera-based systems. The rule is being implemented using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, voice alert systems at petrol pumps, and support from Delhi Police personnel.

The Delhi government has also announced a complete ban on trucks bringing construction material into Delhi. Moreover, private vehicles from outside Delhi with less than the BS6 category will not be allowed to enter the national capital from today. However, the ban on the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles does not apply to CNG- and electric-powered vehicles, public transport, vehicles transporting essential commodities, or those engaged in essential services.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

No documents related to Pandit Nehru found missing from PM’s Museum: Union Minister Shekhawat

Dec 17, 2025
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

West Bengal Sports Minister Arup Biswas resigns following Messi event mismanagement

Dec 17, 2025
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES SPORTS

The Messi Mess: Money, Power and Politics of Bengal Elections

Dec 16, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi Petrol Pumps Stop Fuel Supply to Vehicles Without Valid PUC Certificates

18 December 2025 1:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

यूक्रेन द्वारा क्षेत्र सौंप देने की अपनी मांग पर वे कोई समझौता नहीं करेंगे: व्लादिमीर पुतिन

18 December 2025 1:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

इस्राइल के प्रधानमंत्री नेतन्‍याहू ने मिस्र के साथ 35 अरब डॉलर के गैस समझौते की घोषणा की

18 December 2025 1:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

‘मनरेगा को लेकर मोदी सरकार का दावा गुमराह करने वाला’: मनोज झा

18 December 2025 12:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments