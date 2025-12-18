Delhi Petrol Pumps Stop Fuel Supply to Vehicles Without Valid PUC Certificates

AMN

From today, Petrol pumps across Delhi have stopped dispensing fuel to vehicles that do not possess valid Pollution under Control (PUC) certificates. PUCC and compliance are being monitored through camera-based systems. The rule is being implemented using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, voice alert systems at petrol pumps, and support from Delhi Police personnel.

The Delhi government has also announced a complete ban on trucks bringing construction material into Delhi. Moreover, private vehicles from outside Delhi with less than the BS6 category will not be allowed to enter the national capital from today. However, the ban on the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles does not apply to CNG- and electric-powered vehicles, public transport, vehicles transporting essential commodities, or those engaged in essential services.