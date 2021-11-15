Dubai Airshow begins at Al Maktoum International Airport
Railways Reservation System to be shut down for 6 hours for next seven days

AMN / WEB DESK

Ministry of Railways has said that as part of its efforts to normalize passenger services and revert back in a phased manner to the pre-covid levels of service, the Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be shut down for six hours during the lean business hours of the night for next seven days.

In a statement the Ministry said, this is to enable upgradation of system data and updating of new train numbers since a huge amount of old train numbers and current passenger booking data are to be d in all Mail or Express trains. It said this is being planned in a series of carefully calibrated steps and implemented during night hours in order to minimize the impact on ticketing services.

The activity will be performed starting from the intervening night of 14th and 15th November to the night of 20th and 21st November starting at 11.30 PM and ending at 5.30 AM.

The Ministry said, during these 6 hours period from 11.30 PM to 05.30 AM, no PRS Services ticket Reservation, current booking, cancellation, enquiry services, etc will be available.

During the period railway personnel will ensure the advance charting for the trains to start during the affected timings. Except for the PRS services, all other inquiry services including 139 services will continue uninterrupted.

Ministry of Railways has requested its customers to support the Ministry in the effort to normalize and upgrade the passenger services.

