President Kovind promulgates ordinances extending tenure of CBI and ED Directors for up to 5 years

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind today promulgated two Ordinances to extend the tenure of Directors of probe agencies Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) up to five years. The Ordinances are, the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

As per the ordinances, the Chiefs of the top agencies can be given extensions, every year for up to three years after they complete the two-year term. The ordinances said, no such extension will be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment.

The present tenure of the Chiefs of the Central Agencies is two years.